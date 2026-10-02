Apple issues urgent warning as emergency security update leaves users at risk – here's how to protect yourself
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Apple issues urgent warning as emergency security update leaves users at risk – here's how to protect yourself

The tech giant detailed the 'extremely sophisticated attack' that a portion of iPhone and iPad users may face

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Topics: Apple, iPhone

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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