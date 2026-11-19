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With Grand Theft Auto 6 finally landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S today, November 19, gamers aren't just clearing their schedules; they're getting their partners to sign on the dotted line.

Across TikTok, X, Threads, and Reddit, couples are sharing printed GTA 6 gaming agreements granting players 10 full days of uninterrupted access to Vice City from November 19 through November 29 - all in the name of experiencing the game in full without letting pesky inconveniences like real life get in the way.

The latest instalment of the popular gaming franchise has captivated audiences across it's staggered release, with GamingBible even awarding it an impressive 10/10 - but is it good enough to put your actual relationship on pause?

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One Singapore-based tech creator Julian Tay certainly thinks so, as he racked up roughly a million views after showing his wife signing a formal contract giving him unlimited playtime—on the condition that hugs, conversations, and household errands wait until he finishes a mission or reaches a safe house.

What’s Actually Inside the Viral Contract?

While drawing up a contract at all may seem extreme to some, there are mercifully no extreme clauses such as being required to sell an immortal soul or sacrifice a firstborn - but there are a handful of very distinct criteria and rules that must be observed throughout the 10 day period.

No Screen Blockers: Walking in front of the TV or monitor during a mission, cutscene, or heist is strictly forbidden.

Walking in front of the TV or monitor during a mission, cutscene, or heist is strictly forbidden. Zero Backseat Commentary: Partners are barred from making remarks about how long the player has been online or teasing them after failed missions.

Partners are barred from making remarks about how long the player has been online or teasing them after failed missions. The $50 Opt-Out Clause: In a cheeky twist, the template lets a partner cancel one restriction if they bought the game or contributed at least $50 toward it.

GTA 6 fans have laid down some very specific rules in order to enjoy the game in full

Girlfriends Strike Back With Counter-Contracts

Signing on the dotted line isn't for everyone however, and some girlfriends have actually hit back with a counterproposal of their own.

In one viral post on X, a user revealed he came home to a surprise digital gift of GTA 6—accompanied by a four-rule counter-contract from his girlfriend, Vanesa.

Under her terms, he must check in every few hours, pause the game whenever she speaks, cap gaming at 50% of his free time, and abide by one crucial reminder: "Lucia is not your real girlfriend".

While none of the agreements carry any real-world weight—and reactions online range from amused to genuinely baffled—they highlight just how completely Rockstar’s return to Leonida has taken over real-life households, especially for anyone still scrambling to grab a copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.