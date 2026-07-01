Family of boy, 3, issues update after he was allegedly thrown into crocodile enclosure
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Family of boy, 3, issues update after he was allegedly thrown into crocodile enclosure

The toddler was left seriously injured following the incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst on June 18

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Johnsons of Old Hurst

Topics: UK News, Animals

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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