Family of boy, 3, issues update after he was allegedly thrown into crocodile enclosure

The family of the three-year-old boy injured in a crocodile pit have thanked the zoo staff who rescued him and those who are caring for him in hospital.

They have said their 'attention remains focused on his recovery' in a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police.

The toddler was allegedly thrown into the enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire, UK, that has more than 100 animals, and was attacked by one of the large reptiles.

He was then rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in critical condition after sustaining injuries 'while in the enclosure'.

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The family, who wish to remain anonymous, now want to thank the zoo's staff for saving the boy's life.

Apparently, it was Tracey Johnson, the zoo’s co-owner, who jumped into the enclosure to save the child.

The boy is being treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital (Getty Stock Image)

Their full statement reads, per BBC News: "We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure... our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time."

It goes on: "We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son's care and recovery in hospital."

A 30-year-old man, who is believed to have learning difficulties, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been bailed until September 18.

Police said he was 'assessed as not being fit for interview'.

A fundraiser has been set up for the toddler to support him and his family during this difficult time.

"A fundraising page has been set up to support the boy's recovery and rehabilitation, as well as to provide the family with financial stability while they support him in hospital and throughout the coming months," a police spokesperson shared.

At least one crocodile is said to have attacked the toddler (Getty Stock Image)

A description on the page hails the 'extraordinary bravery and quick actions of those nearby' in rescuing the boy.

It also said that the young boy has undergone 'multiple surgeries' and 'is now stable, but he faces a long road to recovery'.

"His parents are currently by his side in hospital, supporting him through both immediate and ongoing care physically and psychologically," the author of the fundraising page continued.

Should any funds remain after meeting the family’s needs, they will be donated to charities and organisations within the Addenbrooke’s Trust.