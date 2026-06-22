The three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being allegedly thrown into the crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo is no longer in critical condition, police say.

The boy, who was visiting the Johnsons of Old Hurst, in England, on June 18, is reported to have been potentially attacked by one of the crocs inside of the habitat following the incident.

According to Cambridgeshire Police, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before being released after he was deemed 'unfit for interview'.

Now, the man, who is understood to have learning disabilities, as been bailed until September 18, authorities have said.

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A police spokesperson confirmed at the time that it is not believed the man and child knew each other.

The suspect allegedly threw the boy into the enclosure (Getty Stock Images)

The boy was ultimately pulled out of the enclosure by zoo staff after sustaining serious injuries, and was subsequently rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, in critical condition.

However, now, it has been confirmed that he is stable nearly one week later.

As for the suspect, it is alleged that he was on a day trip to the zoo with carers.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: "Our inquiries are ongoing as we continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy, and his family and specialist officers continue to support them through this difficult time."





Paul Bristow, the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, spoke on the incident, calling for people to ‘refrain from speculation’ on social media.

He said: "I have spoken with senior police figures following the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst. It is being treated as a critical incident."

"This is a live police investigation - I would ask that people refrain from speculation online. The police will provide an update in due course," Bristow continued.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the young victim and his family."

It was reported by The Sun that the zoo owner's wife, Tracey Johnson, 'jumped into the enclosure to save the child'.

Speaking on BBC Four's Today programme, a friend of Johnson said: "Frankly it's nothing short [of what] I would expect of her, that's exactly what she would do. She's a very brave, very strong lady.

"I don't know which enclosure it was, but I mean it's about a 15 ft drop, so for her to get into their that quickly and save the child is, you know... just a remarkable act of bravery."



