Amazon quietly pulls certain viral squishy toys after safety concerns rise

Counterfeit squishy dumpling toys have been removed from Amazon following a warning by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Squishy toys have been a topic of debate for some time now. In June councils in UK warned parents about the toys, and American authorities quickly followed suit.

One concern about the toys is about when they become hot. In some instances children have been putting the dumpling-looking toys in the microwave. Meanwhile, a girl had to be hopsitalized in West Virginia after her squishy toy exploded on her because it was left in a hot car.

Another thing parents have been warned about is the chemicals the viral toys may give off.

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A dad conducted a test at home to see what happened when he put a device used to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in a zip-lock bag with two of the dumpling toys.

Toys like this have been sparking safety concerns (Getty Stock Images)

He said he noticed a 'strong chemical smell' coming from the playthings and found that the VOC levels were 'serious'.

It's reported that only certain types of squishy toys are of concern – and there are ways to tell if the product is real or counterfeit.

Now Amazon is said to have removed counterfeit toys from its site. These toys aren't just dumpling-shaped, some are a popular animals, other items of food, or character-shaped.

The online retailer confirmed to the National Consumer Unit that it had 'proactively removed some squishy toys from its store'.

UNILAD has reached out to Amazon for comment.

What the CPSC said

"Some squishy toys contain water beads or other gels, liquids, powders, or sand. If the outer covering tears or bursts, children may be exposed to the contents," the authority said in an August 5 statement.

"Water beads can expand after being swallowed and cause intestinal blockages, choking, aspiration, or injuries when inserted into the nose or ear.

"Other unknown filling materials may present chemical exposure, inhalation, or ingestion hazards."

The CPSC listed the following as signs that a toy might be counterfeit:

Break or tear during foreseeable use, releasing small parts or hazardous filling material;

Contain excessive levels of lead, prohibited phthalates, or other hazardous chemicals;

Fail to comply with federal requirements governing water beads;

Lack required warnings, age grading, tracking information, or manufacturer identification; and

Be sold without the testing and certification required for children’s products.

So far, the CPSC says it has identified 55 shipments of counterfeit squishy toys at US ports and prevented 355,683 units from entering America.

Authorities in the UK and America have issued statements about the viral toys (Getty Stock Images)

What British authorities have said

In July, North Somerset Council said that it had removed 'hundreds of potentially unsafe products from local shops'.

Councillor James Clayton, North Somerset Council’s Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Sports and Pride in Place programme, said at the time: "Counterfeit and non-compliant toys are not just illegal, they can be dangerous.

“Parents and carers should be particularly cautious when buying toys from unfamiliar sellers or products that appear unusually cheap. Toys sold in the UK must meet strict safety requirements designed to protect children.

“Our Trading Standards team will continue to work with businesses to remove unsafe products from sale and help ensure consumers can shop with confidence."

Gloucestershire City Council has also been tackling the issue and said back in June that it had seized a total of 1,968 toys.

Part of its statement read: "During inspections carried out over the last three months, officers have seized a total of 1,968 toys, including copies of popular ‘squishy dumpling’ and ‘NeeDoh’ products, which failed to meet basic safety standards. The NeeDoh products are also suspected to be counterfeit.

"Common issues included strong chemical smells and missing or inadequate safety labelling. Some products also lacked key information such as UKCA or CE markings, manufacturer details and safety warnings — all of which are required to show a toy meets UK safety requirements."