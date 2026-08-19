Amazon quietly pulls certain viral squishy toys after safety concerns rise
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Amazon quietly pulls certain viral squishy toys after safety concerns rise

The popular toys have been sparking safety discussions across different parts of the globe

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Amazon, Viral, Parenting, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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