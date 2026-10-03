China's Xi Jinping's 'unusual' demands for Trump during visit revealed including 'secret' room

Last month, President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States, as he hosted a state dinner in the East Room of the White House. However, it's been claimed the world leader had some 'unusual demands' for his visit to the country.

State visits are always jammed packed, and the 73-year-old is said to have had a private room inside the West Wing of the White House to take a break between events, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The three day state visit was the first for President Xi in 11 years.

The West Wing of the White House is the central hub and primary workplace for President Donald Trump and his top advisors.

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However, it was reported that only Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, was permitted to join him in the room. Even his chief of staff, Cai Qi, was allowed to use the 'hold room,' people familiar with preparations for the visit said.

Trump hosted President Xi for a state visit (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Dennis Wilder, a former senior China director at the National Security Council said the 'hold room' was 'unusual.'

There was said to be plans for Xi and Trump to have a 'working lunch' on September 24, like they did when Trump visited Beijing in May. However, Xi's team declined this, and Beijing officials said they 'preferred more time for him to rest'.

On the evening of the Chinese president's arrival, no activities were scheduled and reportedly spent just 10 minutes visiting the National Archives.

There has been speculation surrounding Xi's health, however there has been no comment by Chinese authorities publicly, and these are just speculations.

Trump was very complimentary of Xi during his visit, telling him during the state dinner: "You are truly outstanding, amazing people. We hope to show you the same honor as you return to Washington for the first time in over a decade.

Xi was in the United States for (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"As the leaders of our two nations, President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure and we have never gotten along better," he said.

He then surprised the Chinese president with a sculpture of a bald eagle, which is native to the US and is the country's national symbol.

"We hope it will find a nice, wonderful place in Beijing. It's your honour," he added.

President Xi was just as complimentary of Trump, as he said: "Together let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations."

However, a lip reader, Nicola Hickling claimed to the Mirror US that Trump reportedly said, 'We had a few arguments,' in the back of his car shortly after Xi's three-day trip to Washington came to an end.























