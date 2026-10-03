China's Xi Jinping's 'unusual' demands for Trump during visit revealed including 'secret' room
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China's Xi Jinping's 'unusual' demands for Trump during visit revealed including 'secret' room

Trump surprised Xi Jinping with a gift during his state visit

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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