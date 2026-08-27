Republican bans Jelly Roll from US district after ‘fat pig’ jab at Trump

Jelly Roll has officially been banned from an entire congressional district, all because he made fun of Donald Trump's weight on live television.

Florida Republican Jimmy Patronis announced on Wednesday that the Save Me singer is no longer welcome in his district, taking to X to make his feelings known in a since-widely-mocked post.

It came just two days after Jelly Roll, guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, poked fun at the president during his Monday night monologue.

The singer opened with a joke about his own dramatic weight loss before turning it on Trump. "Well, Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me, that physical fitness is very important," he said, adding, "And trust me, you'll be happy to see your penis again."

Jelly Roll, who has spoken publicly about shedding more than 300 pounds, went on to joke, "That means I've lost an entire Donald Trump."

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He didn't stop there, adding that given the president's approval ratings, 'it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.'

Some of the gags were tied to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, which took place in Washington over the weekend.

During Monday night's monologue, the singer quipped: "The President seemed to enjoy the IndyCar race. That's unusual for him because he typically only likes his own race."

Patronis clearly wasn't laughing.

His post read, "@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida's panhandle. I don't even want to see his bus on I-10. He's always been the token 'country' star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain't country, never was.) Take the TDS elsewhere, loser."

Jimmy Patronis is a Republican who represents a Florida congressional district. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Why are people calling out Jimmy Patronis?

The backlast to Patronis' post was immediate and savage.

Social media users quickly unearthed a tweet he'd sent back in June 2024, in which he'd previously praised the country star.

Rather than back down, Jelly Roll leaned further into the controversy during Tuesday's episode of the show, addressing the criticism head-on.

"You know what? I did a couple of jokes ... because I'm hosting a late-night show," he told viewers.

"Let's be honest for a second. Any U.S. president should be able to handle a few jokes, right? They should also be able to handle gas prices, healthcare, and the occasional international conflict."

The remark drew laughs from the studio audience and further amplified the clip online, with clips of both nights' monologues racking up views across social platforms.

He added: "I have to say, as a former felon, a drug dealer who has lost 300 pounds, has tattoos all over his face and won three Grammys, this is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done to stun people. What a turn of events. Who would have guessed I’d get in more trouble with the president than Rosie O’Donnell?”

As it stands, Patronis' district-wide 'ban' has no actual legal weight, congressional districts don't have the authority to bar private citizens from entering.

UNILAD has contacted Jimmy Patronis' office for comment