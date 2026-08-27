Republican bans Jelly Roll from US district after ‘fat pig’ jab at Trump
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Republican bans Jelly Roll from US district after ‘fat pig’ jab at Trump

Jelly Roll made fun of the president several times while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Topics: Jelly Roll, Donald Trump, Politics, Entertainment, Florida

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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