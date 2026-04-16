Warning: this article contains spoilers for Beef season two

The wait for fans of Netflix's hit show Beef is over as the second season is now streaming on the platform, three years after the release of the first season.

Initially a limited series, Beef is now an anthology and some viewers have since compared it to The White Lotus.

Ali Wong and Steven Yuen played the leads of Amy and Danny in the 2023 series, and now Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Cailee Spaeny, and Charles Milton have taken over the reins for the latest addictive, on-screen rivalry.

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The synopsis for this season reads: "Two couples get caught up in a feud of escalating lies and extortion after a cover-up for a tense domestic moment gets out of hand. This two-on-two feud eventually blows up with global consequences."

While Beef only premiered on Netflix on April 16, people are already flying through the episodes — and those of you who have made to it the end will know of a certain scene in episode five involving a coyote...

After Josh (Isaac) and Lindsay (Mulligan) lose their beloved dog, hilariously named Burberry, Lindsay searches far and wide for their pooch to hear him being attacked by a coyote.

As she follows his whimpers, she emerges through the bushes, grabs the coyote for by the tail and smashes it into the ground in a wrestling-like move that even John Cena would have been impressed with.

Ahead of the series' release, Mulligan chatted with UNILAD where we asked her about the undeniably brutal scene.

"Obviously there was no coyote," she reassured us. Mulligan went on to jest: "It was the closest thing I'd ever done to an X-Men movie where I had to pretend something was there that wasn't.

"It was hard to pretend that there was a coyote there instead of a stuffed animal."

Carey Mulligan stars as disgruntled Brit Lindsay in Beef's second season (Netflix)

"A certain points I was like 'can you take it away?'," the actress shared further. "It was so distracting and ridiculous."

Mulligan said that Lee Sung Ji, the screenwriter of the show who often goes by Sonny Lee, actually shared a true story with her that was his inspiration for the scene.

"There was actually a video that Sonny had shown me where someone who had not gotten that physical, but had very heroically defended their dog from a coyote attack," Mulligan recalled, adding: "It was a Ring camera of someone's back garden."

Tragically Lindsay's efforts are in vein and Burberry succumbs to the coyote attack, which ends up being the catalyst for her and Josh's decision to divorce one another.

Beef season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.