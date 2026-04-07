From all the stories that actors have shared about filming sex scenes, I think we can all agree that they're not for the faint of heart.

To the Average Joe, pretending to have sex with your co-worker in front of a room of people would most definitely get land you in a meeting with the HR department, but for Hollywood stars like Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck, it's just another Tuesday.

The two actors starred in Live By Night together — Miller portrayed Emma Gould, while Affleck starred as the prolific gangster Joe Couglin (as well as directed the film).

Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, and Chris Messina also starred in the movie, which has a rather uninspired score of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Ahead of the movie's release, Miller chatted with E! News about the sex scenes with Affleck and admitted that she'd often end up 'in tears'.

Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck starred in Live By Night together (Warner Bros.)

"Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank God, so there was no awkwardness," she said of their more intimate scenes. "There was just a lot of stupid giggling. He's very professional—I am not, but he is. In that environment, it was a cool scene."

The American Sniper star also recalled: "There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar... I was like, 'That's an entire day of just love scenes! OK. How do we do this?'

"Obviously, by the time nine hours of it has gone past, I was shaking with tears running down my face. I mean, I can't tell you— but you have to laugh. Ben is just professional. It is what it is."

Apparently there was a point were Affleck told the director of photography to 'keep rolling' as he and Miller had an apparent sex marathon.

Miller said her relationship with Affleck is 'like brother and sister' (Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon)

"I was like, 'OK, obviously Joe Coughlin is a real performer'," Miller quipped. "This happened three times, and by the third I [finally said], 'Are you joking?'"

Apparently she couldn't stop laughing at her co-star and added: "There will be some outtakes from that [scene] where I have to walk out of the room because I just have tears running down my face."

It's unclear if the celebrity pair had an intimacy coordinator on set, but it's not uncommon for actors to have one while filming such scenes.

Brooke M. Haney is an intimacy coordinator and previously revealed what happens if one of the actors gets overly aroused.

"Here’s the thing — this isn’t actually very common," she told US Weekly in 2024. "We’re at work, right? With the lights bearing down, microphones, a couple of cameras in your face, director, DP [director of photography] and other necessary crew watching on monitors, it’s just not that sexy."

I mean... she has a point.