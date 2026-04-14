Netflix is doing what it does best: releasing brand new, original content for all to enjoy.

The streaming platform is always dropping film and TV shows, whether that be nostalgia-filled films from the 2000s or new, original content like the latest season of Love on the Spectrum (which is now available to watch).

With there being so much added to Netflix so often, it can be hard to keep up with what's new and what's not — but fear not folks, we've done some of the hard work for you and created a round up of some of the new releases set to premiere on the platform in the coming days that are worth looking forward to.

Not one, but two hit shows are back this week for their respective second seasons, the first of which comes out tomorrow (April 15).

Million Dollar Secret

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The second season of the cutthroat series Million Dollar Secret hits Netflix on April 15.

The first season boast an impressive 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, so it was inevitable that another season was going to be on the horizon.

Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, the competition sees a group of strangers try and work out which one of them secretly has the million dollar prize. Should they work out who this person is, they get the chance to steal the money for themselves...

"This season, the stakes are higher than ever as players face trickier agendas and grueling challenges and navigate the ever-changing game of deception," Netflix's TUDUM says of the new season.

BEEF

Following the huge success of Lee Sung Jin's first season on BEEF, which starred Ali Wong and Steven Yuen, it's back for a second season — which premieres on April 16.

BEEF has become an anthology series so, instead of Wong and Yuen's storyline continuing, a brand new one with Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny takes place.

The synopsis for season two reads: "At an elite country club, two young employees film an alarming fight between their boss and his wife — and ignite a blackmail war neither side can win."

Season one has a near-perfect score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's safe to say that TV fans have high expectations the new season.

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

After binge-watching the second series of BEEF it's likely you need a bit of respite from all the chaos, and David Attenborough's latest project (which debuts on April 17) is just that.

Everyone loves a bit of Attenborough, and his in new documentary the 99-year-old tells the story of a group of gorillas he first met in the 1970s.

One thing it focuses on is Attenborough’s first encounter with the baby Rwandan a mountain gorilla called Pablo back in the 70s. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and has been hailed as 'one of the most iconic moments in wildlife filmmaking'.

Roommates

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah star Sadie Sandler (AKA the daughter of movie legend Adam Sandler), is back with another Netflix comedy in the form of TV series.

Premiering on April 17, the show follows the lives of Devon (Sandler) and her roommate Celeste (Chloe East). Their 'blossoming friendship quickly spirals into a war of passive aggression'.