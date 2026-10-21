Glee reboot officially confirmed 11 years after original series ended

The Glee reboot is officially moving forward, more than a decade after the musical drama ended, but fans will be waiting for find out who will return to the halls of McKinley High.

Disney+ and Hulu have ordered a new series based on the hit show, according to reporting published by TheWrap.

However, details about the storyline, production and potential returning cast members have yet to be announced.

The news comes after creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that he had completed a script for the revival, reigniting discussion about whether the show can recapture what made it such a defining part of television in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

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Ryan Murphy co-created Glee with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What is known about the Glee reboot?

The original Glee ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, following a high school show choir as its members navigated relationships, identity, family issues and life as teenagers.

Its ensemble cast included Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr.

Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera, who played Finn Hudson and Santana Lopez, respectively, were also among the show's best-known stars. Both actors have since died.

Murphy previously spoke about the revival in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he had worked on the script with fellow Glee creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

"We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something," Murphy said.

He also revealed that he had been in touch with around 10 members of the original cast, adding that they had questions but were enthusiastic about the possibility.

That does not confirm that any of the former stars will appear in the new series, however, and no casting announcements have been made.

A release date has also yet to be confirmed.