Glee reboot officially confirmed 11 years after original series ended
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Glee reboot officially confirmed 11 years after original series ended

Ryan Murphy is bringing the hit musical drama back

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Topics: Ryan Murphy, Disney Plus, Entertainment, Streaming

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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