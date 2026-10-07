Creator of Laguna Beach show fires back at critics saying cast was too young for reality TV

Before The Hills came Laguna Beach, the reality series that introduced us to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

The series premiered on September 28, 2004 and followed the gang during their final years of high school. When filming for the MTV show started, the cast were 17 to 18 years old, something that has been criticized by many. Now, show creator Liz Gateley is speaking out.

“I don’t think it was irresponsible,” she said during an appearance on E!’s The Greatest Year in Pop Culture.

She also defended the fact that all of them were 18, beside Cavallari.

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"We really wanted to follow this senior year and that’s why we wanted to do it responsibly of senior year and by that time you’re making life decisions on your own about college and you’re voting and you’re doing adult things," she added.

Laguna Beach creator Liz Gateley has pushed back on claims the show was 'irresponsible' (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Gateley also told the outlet that the youngsters were 'protected.' Fans will remember Conrad and Cavallari's infamous love triangle with Stephen Colletti, but the creator noted how what was shown between the couples was 'innocent.'

“I think we showed a couple of kisses," she said, also adding that shows like these can strike up conversations between parents and teens.

Despite the show following the teens at school, cameras were not allowed on campus, and Gateley told E! that they 'wanted to be respectful of their schoolwork and their families.'

Laguna Beach lasted for three seasons, with The Hills following in 2006. Conrad starred as the lead, with her best friend Lo Bosworth from Laguna Beach also starring alongside her.

The reality TV show aired for six seasons, although Conrad made her departure after halfway through Season 5.

Cavallari then returned in Conrad's place, until the show had its unforgettable finale in which she and Brody Jenner went their separate ways - or so we thought.

Most of the cast were 18 when the show aired (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

In an twist which shocked the nation, the cameras pulled back, revealing that it was actually a set, confirming that some parts of the show were in fact constructed for television.

At the end, fans believed Cavallari would be moving to Europe, although this was all made up for the show, it was later revealed.

However, one thing that was real, was the tears. Since its ending, the mother of three has spoken very highly of the show.

In a recent episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the former reality TV star said about her tears: “It’s not because I’m saying goodbye to Brody and I’m moving to Europe. It’s because I'm emotional the show is over."

As well as this dramatic revelation, the show also introduced us to Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

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