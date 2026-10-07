Creator of Laguna Beach show fires back at critics saying cast was too young for reality TV
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Creator of Laguna Beach show fires back at critics saying cast was too young for reality TV

Many said the MTV show was “irresponsible” due to the young ages of the cast

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: MTV

Topics: MTV, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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