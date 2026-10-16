Reality TV star Mauricio Umansky quits Special Forces show after suffering painful injury

Mauricio Umansky has been forced to leave Special Forces: World's Toughest Test after a nasty injury.

The real estate broker, who was previously married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, suffered a painful rib injury during the fourth episode of the FOX reality show, leading to his exit.

The 11 remaining celebrities prepared to take part in a chemical warfare simulation, although Umansky's pain began before the main event even started.

After suffering a suspected sprain, the 56-year-old revealed that physically, he could 'no longer continue.'

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"My rib is just hurting and if I'm going to be coughing and not able to breathe, I feel like it's gonna break further," he said.

Umansky chose to voluntarily withdraw rather than medically withdraw, as he wanted 'to leave with dignity,' he told PEOPLE following his exit.

Umansky was gutted to leave his daughter Alexia behind (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

He wasn't the only member of the family taking part in the world's toughest test, as he was competing alongside his daughter, Alexia.

It's not the first time the father-daughter duo have appeared on TV together, although it's definitely a far cry from their usual ventures. The pair starred alongside each other in the Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills, which followed the journey of their family-run firm, The Agency.

“I wish I would’ve still been there with my daughter," he told the outlet following his exit. “She was all in right away."

Umansky said his only regret was that he 'couldn't stay longer' although said he had a 'priceless' four days alongside his daughter.

It's not the first time Umansky has starred alongside his daughter on TV (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

“Knowing that she was doing so great and that she was growing as a person — I just wanted to witness that," he added.

Alexia was upset when her father had to throw in the towel, but vowed to continue without him.

"If it happens, I above all else want to shock myself and discover myself," she said.

"I don't think anyone wants to see their dad in pain. Seeing a father in a vulnerable position, it shakes you," she said before his exit.

Who else has quit Special Forces: World's Toughest Test?

Umansky isn't the only celebrity who has had to withdraw from the jungle environment in Malaysia.

In fact, he's the fifth person to leave in just four episodes.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville was forced to medically withdraw on Day 1 after a nasty injury following the first challenge. The former model slammed face-first into the surface during a helicopter challenge, in which she was required to backwards jump from a helicopter into the water.

Unfortunately, the accident left the 53-year-old with a number of injuries including a bruised sternum, a cracked rib, and concussion.

Ruby Rose also left the show after hitting her head twice, with Former U.S. Congressman George Santos also leaving during the second episode. His departure was down to severe back and sciatic nerve pain.

Finally, LeSean 'Shady' McCoy quit due to the bathroom situation...











