Reality TV star Mauricio Umansky quits Special Forces show after suffering painful injury
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Reality TV star Mauricio Umansky quits Special Forces show after suffering painful injury

Umansky is the fifth celebrity to leave the Malaysia based-show in just five episodes

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: FOX via Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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