Khloe Kardashian fires back at critics who slammed their use of AI in bizarre clip from show
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Khloe Kardashian fires back at critics who slammed their use of AI in bizarre clip from show

Fans were divided with the beginning of The Kardashians season eight

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Hulu

Topics: Khloé Kardashian, Artificial Intelligence, Hulu, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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