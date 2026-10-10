Khloe Kardashian fires back at critics who slammed their use of AI in bizarre clip from show

Khloe Kardashian has taken to Instagram to hit back at critics who slammed the use of artificial intelligence in the latest season of The Kardashians.

Season eight of the popular reality TV show dropped on Hulu this week, which had been described as a 'new chapter' for the famed family.

"This season is all about love, reinvention and what comes next,” the official synopsis states.

"Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships, to healing old wounds and embracing independence.

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"As the family steps into this new era, they’ll discover that love, whether it’s self-love, family or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all."

Season eight started in somewhat bizarre fashion as The Kardashians made a stance against AI.

"So how many gallons of freshwater were wasted for this AI video???” one social media user said of the segment, while a second added: "You still used AI, making the product something NOT WANTED, NOT NEEDED."

Well, Khloe has since hit back at the noise as she posted a clip of the scene to her Instagram account.

"WATCH UNTIL THE END," she wrote alongside the video. "Seeing people comment while only watching the first few seconds is frustrating but also typical these days."

So, what is the scene that has everyone up in arms about on the internet?

Well, It involved Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kris Jenner proving their family can't be 'replaced' by AI.

It began with an individual introduction from each family member with Kris on a yacht in St. Tropez, Kourtney in Japan, Khloe on a Kenyan safari, Kendall and Kyle enjoying a party in Versailles, while Kim was found in a ski chalet in Switzerland.

It was certainly a different start to The Kardashians (Hulu)

The famed family were joined together once more in Calabasas so that filming could commence on the newest season of The Kardashians, though when they began to notice sizeable differences with their appearances, they became aware something wasn't quite right.

I mean, the changes were pretty bizarre, as it saw Kylie grow a tail, an oversized eye plaguing Khloe, while Kim had a swollen ear.

It was at this point when the 'real' version of themselves entered the room, which lead to a debate on whether AI has a place in society.

Ultimately, the real Khloe pressed the 'kill switch' on their AI counterparts.