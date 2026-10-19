Quentin Tarantino has a strict 10-movie rule for an important reason as he confirms script for new film
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Quentin Tarantino has a strict 10-movie rule for an important reason as he confirms script for new film

Quentin Tarantino has confirmed he has written a script for a potential 10th and final film, but it wont be made for a while

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Topics: Quentin Tarantino, Entertainment, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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