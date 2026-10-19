Quentin Tarantino has a strict 10-movie rule for an important reason as he confirms script for new film

Quentin Tarantino has written a script for a potential 10th and final movie, but he's not quite ready to pull the trigger on it just yet.

The legendary director, known for Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, has confirmed that he has a project he is keen to make.

At the moment, he plans to finish his upcoming stage production of The Popinjay Cavalier, starring Sacha Baron Cohen before deciding what comes next.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Tarantino explained that he wants to complete his West End play, spend time with his family and enjoy life before returning to filmmaking.

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"I've written a script that I could do that I really, really like, but I have to do the play and see who I am, right?" he said.

He added: "I'll finish the play, and then I'll go back, be with my family for a while, and then live and then see what that guy wants to do."

Tarantino's upcoming West End play, The Popinjay Cavalier, is scheduled to begin previews on February 23, 2027. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA)

Why is Quentin Tarantino only making ten movies?

Tarntino has long maintained that he intends to direct only 10 feature films during his career, a decision rooted in his desire to finish on a high rather than continue making movies indefinitely.

In a 2022 interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the filmmaker explained that he had spent decades working in the industry and wanted to leave audiences wanting more.

"I'm an entertainer: I want to leave you wanting more and not just work – and I don't want to work to diminishing returns," he said.

His approach has prompted much debate among movie fans, with some supporting his decision to retire while his work remains highly regarded and others questioning whether he should set an arbitrary limit on his career.

His approach has prompted debate among movie fans, with some supporting his decision to retire while his work remains highly regarded and others questioning whether he should set an arbitrary limit on his career.

Tarantino's upcoming play, The Popinjay Cavalier, is scheduled to begin previews in London’s West End on February 23, 2027, before officially opening on March 18.

That means the director's next major commitment is the theater, rather than a return to a movie set.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, released in 2019, starred Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau)

What happened to Quentin Tarantino's original final movie?

The latest update follows the collapse of The Movie Critic, a project that had been expected to become Tarantino's ' final film before he changed direction in 2024.

The proposed movie was set in late 1970s California and centered on a film critic who wrote for an adult magazine.

Tarantino previously described the character as a real person whose work he encountered while earning money as a teenager.

Brad Pitt was rumored to be involved, but Tarantino said at the time that nobody had officially been cast.

Tarantino has previously counted Kill Bill Volumes One and Two as a single film because the two parts were conceived and filmed together. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The project was ultimately abandoned, leaving the filmmaker to reconsider what his final movie should be.

Tarantino has previously counted Kill Bill Volumes One and Two as a single film because the two parts were conceived and filmed together. His tally also excludes projects he wrote, co-wrote or produced but did not direct himself.

His ninth film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, was released in 2019, starring Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.