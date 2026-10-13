Michael Dell responds to online mockery of wife Susan by sharing thank-you letters from children
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Michael Dell responds to online mockery of wife Susan by sharing thank-you letters from children

Trump's son Eric also called out the 'vicious' attacks

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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