Michael Dell responds to online mockery of wife Susan by sharing thank-you letters from children

Founder of Dell Technologies Michael Dell has taken to social media after internet trolls ripped into his wife's appearance as she stood alongside President Trump in the White House.

Susan Dell was turned into a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons after she and her husband Michael’s display of generosity towards children appeared to backfire.

An online clip showed how they joined President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss their $6.25 billion vow to give $250 to 25 million American children to help provide a financial foundation to a new generation.

She said in the clip: “To every child across the country, these accounts are for you. We believe in you.”

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Dell founded his company with $1,000 (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Instead of receiving widespread praise for her efforts, Susan was mocked – largely for her appearance – by online trolls.

One conservative commentator, Mike Cernovich, expressed his outrage at the reaction on X: “The Dell family gave 7 billion dollars directly to American children.

“And instead of gratitude, there's much discussion of a 62-year-old woman's looks.”

Susan seems to have most recently received defence from her own husband, Michael, who, rather than take on the trolls head-on, appears to have instead chosen to bat away the critics by sharing expressions of gratitude his family had received from well-wishers who had benefited from the pledge.

An X user wrote: “I signed my kids up and wasn’t expecting to get anything as we live in a wealthy country and city.

“Out of the blue $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now, who else has”.

Susan was also defended by Trump’s son Eric, who also took to X to say, “People are awful. Susan and Michael Dell just put $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts for 25 million kids so they’ll have something waiting for them when they grow up—one of, if not the largest private donation in American History.





“The response? Vicious attacks on her.

“I’m tired of this nonsense. Very few people have done more for philanthropy. It’s disgusting and it has to stop.

“Susan, on behalf of the overwhelming majority of people in this nation: Thank You!! You are incredible!”

Some handwritten letters which appeared to have been written by children were also shared by Michael.

One message read: “Dear Dell Family, Thank you for the money in my Trump bank account. I'm very glad to be saving for my future.”

Another wrote: “I'm grateful for the money you added to my Trump account, Thank you for helping me save for my future.”

“They’re putting up a lot of money,” said Trump in July.