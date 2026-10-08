Trump makes awkward joke about Susan Dell in interaction that has people convinced she's 'not real'
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Trump makes awkward joke about Susan Dell in interaction that has people convinced she's 'not real'

The president's endorsement quip landed as the billionaire couple promoted Trump Accounts

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Social Media, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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