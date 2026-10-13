Eric Trump issues harsh response to online mockery of Susan Dell as people are convinced she's 'not real'
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Eric Trump issues harsh response to online mockery of Susan Dell as people are convinced she's 'not real'

Her husband also made his feelings known

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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