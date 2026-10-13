Eric Trump issues harsh response to online mockery of Susan Dell as people are convinced she's 'not real'

Eric Trump has defended Susan Dell after online comments were made about her appearance following an Oval Office speech.

The wife of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell was cruelly mocked after footage of her standing alongside President Trump in the White House went viral.

The viral clip showed President Trump in the Oval Office with the pair as they spoke about their $6.25 billion donation, which will give $250 to 25 million American children.

Susan said in the video: “To every child across the country, these accounts are for you. We believe in you.”

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On the strength of her speech, Trump quipped she should run for office, but people online immediately began to bully her for her appearance.

Now, Trump’s son, Eric, has called the attack on her ‘vicious’ and went on to remind people that she and her husband are prominent philanthropists in the United States.

Since 1999, they have donated $10 billion through the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which has 800 active philanthropic projects a year, according to its website.

Eric Trump has defended Susan Dell from trolls (Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"People are awful," Trump wrote of the content and said Susan and Michael’s donation to children was one of the largest private donations in the nation’s history.

He continued: "The response? Vicious attacks on her."

He added that he was ‘tired of this nonsense’ and said it was ‘disgusting' that people were attacking her looks.

He added: "Very few people have done more for philanthropy. It’s disgusting and it has to stop.

“Susan, on behalf of the overwhelming majority of people in this nation: Thank You!! You are incredible!”

Michael Dell also seemed to call out the internet trolls, responding with a prayer and salute emoji to a tweet praising the couple which said: "It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are," presumably in reference to the comments about Susan's appearance.

And it seems like the couple's donations have been felt in real time.

The same X user wrote: “I signed my kids up and wasn’t expecting to get anything as we live in a wealthy country and city.

“Out of the blue $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now, who else has done what they did? No one…"

Then, in what appear to be handwritten messages to the couple, Michael shared online notes such as: “I'm grateful for the money you added to my Trump account. Thank you for helping me save for my future.”

Another read: “Dear Dell Family, Thank you for the money in my Trump bank account. I'm very glad to be saving for my future.”

Dell said yesterday (October 12): "Susan and I wanted our gift to give 25 million children a stronger start and to reach communities where it could make the greatest difference.

Susan and Michael are known for their charity (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

He said he prioritized children born between 2016 and 2024 who lived in ZIP codes with median family incomes of $150,000 or less.

He also made sure military children living overseas were signed up.

Once all US children were auto-enrolled at the start of the month, he and Susan 'immediately began funding the accounts of all children born 2016 to 2024 in eligible ZIP codes, beginning in ZIP codes with lowest median family income and moving progressively to higher median family income, up to 25 million accounts in total'.

He concluded: "We chose this approach with care and a simple hope: that these investments will open doors and help millions of children build the futures they dream of."