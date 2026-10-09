Jaw-dropping net worth of 'woman in the red dress' Susan Dell after her awkward interaction with Trump
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Jaw-dropping net worth of 'woman in the red dress' Susan Dell after her awkward interaction with Trump

Despite donating more money toward American children than 99 percent of the global population will ever make, she was under fire from trolls

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Donald Trump, Net Worth

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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