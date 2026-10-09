Jaw-dropping net worth of 'woman in the red dress' Susan Dell after her awkward interaction with Trump

With so much buzz still lingering around Susan Dell donning a bright red dress while standing behind the President Donald Trump at the White House, we thought you might want to know just how much she is worth.

The philanthropist caught the internet's attention alongside her husband Michael Dell on Wednesday (October 7), as the pair were invited inside the Oval Office to promote their $6.25 billion pledge to the expanded Trump Accounts program.

The initiative provides a $250 contribution for up to 25 million eligible US children to jumpstart their personal investment portfolios, with the scheme also giving children born between 2025 and 2028 a $1,000 government seed deposit.

The Dells' private donation will help kids born between 2016 and 2024 who are currently not included in the federal booster.

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Michael explained the pledge works out as a fraction of his net worth - which, if it were you and I, each child wouldn't end up with an awful lot... they'd probably all end up taking on our debts - but with him being the founder of Dell Technologies, it's an enormous donation.

President Donald Trump invited Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife Susan Dell to the Oval Office this week (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Michael launched Dell Technologies from his University of Texas dorm room in 1984 with an initial investment of just $1,000.

Today, Forbes places him as the fourth richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $280 billion.

Meanwhile, Susan is an accomplished endurance athlete and former fashion entrepreneur who previously launched three separate clothing brands during her career.

If you were to split Michael's fortune straight down the middle, Susan would be worth a staggering $140.05 billion on her own.

In the Oval Office, Susan urged families to register and claim the money waiting in their child's account, stressing to the children they are helping via cameras in the room: "We believe in you, and we want you to dream big because we know you can make your dreams come true."

Trump then joked: "Good job, is she thinking about running for office?"

Philanthropists Susan and Michael Dell have donated more than $6 billion to the expanded Trump Accounts program (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Before adding: "I'll endorse her, she has my complete and total endorsement."

Michael quickly shut down any suggestion that his wife was looking at getting into politics - it was all rather awkward!

The couple established the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999, donating billions to programs supporting education, healthcare, and economic stability.

Susan's collaboration with Trump isn't her first foray into politics. During George W. Bush's administration, she served on the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, which aimed to come up with idea to get Americans more invested in exercise.

Speaking about their Trump Accounts donation, Michael wrote on X: "Promise made. Promise kept.

"By tomorrow, 25 million American children will have our gift of $250 in their accounts.

"$6.25 billion. Invested in kids. Compounding for decades.

"If you have a child under 18, claim their account and see how much is in there now.

"$250 is only the beginning."