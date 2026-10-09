Susan Dell's $6.25 billion donation explained – here's who qualifies

Michael and Susan Dell’s $250 gift to 25 million American children is due to have landed in Trump Accounts by Friday, October 9.

According to the Invest America website, the couple’s pledge adds up to $6.25 billion, and the site tells parents to check their child’s account early next week to see whether the money has arrived.

Eligible children were born between 2016 and 2024, making them age 10 or younger.

Anyone unsure can visit the site’s Q&A page, titled 'Did Your Child Receive the Dell’s $250 Contribution?'

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The funds are invested in the stock market and can be accessed when the child turns 18.

Michael Dell told Yahoo Finance that he hoped the gift would put children ‘on the path of saving and investing and learning about compounding’.

Michael and Susan Dell have committed $6.25 billion to Trump Accounts, including $250 contributions for up to 25 million eligible children. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

How were ZIP codes chosen for the Dell $250 Trump Accounts gift?

The Invest America webpage describes a staggered process rather than a single nationwide payout.

Children in the nation’s lowest-income ZIP codes were first in line, and the rollout then expanded to more and more neighborhoods until 25 million kids had been reached.

The last ZIP codes to be included had median family incomes of $115,000 or less, based on the latest US Census data. That falls below the $150,000 cap originally planned.

Parents can look up their own ZIP code’s figure using Census Reporter’s median family income table.





The $250 is also going to all eligible children living on military bases. Funds have been held back for kids in foster care until the details are ironed out, with ‘contributions expected next year’.

More than 70 million children have opened Trump Accounts to date, and supporters say the program will help narrow the wealth gap by getting more low-income Americans invested in the stock market. Separately, children born between 2025 and 2028 receive a $1,000 government seed deposit, with enrolment now live.

Michael Dell, founder of PC maker Dell, ranked fifth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a $268 billion net worth at Wednesday’s close, ahead of Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

Michael and Susan Dell were in the Oval Office on October 7 as Trump promoted the expanded Trump Accounts program, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also present. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

What did Trump say about Susan Dell at the White House?

Michael, 61, and Susan, 62, were in the Oval Office on Wednesday, October 7, as Trump promoted the expanded Trump Accounts program, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also present.

After Susan urged families to register for Trump Accounts, Trump asked whether she was considering running for office: “Good job, is she thinking about running for office? I’ll endorse her, she has my complete and total endorsement.”

Michael answered quickly with a flat 'no, she’s not.' Susan has not publicly addressed the remark, and clips soon spread online.

Susan co-founded the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999 and chairs its board, with a focus on education, health care and family economic stability.

The pair first announced the donation at the White House on December 2, 2025, and attended the state dinner Trump held for Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 24.