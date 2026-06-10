Donald Trump's youngest son Barron is following in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps – and his astounding wealth.

Barron, 20, is currently studying business at New York University's NYU Stern School of Business.

He began taking classes at the main campus in Manhattan but last year relocated to the university's smaller Washington DC-based campus, presumably to be closer to his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, at the White House.

It's unclear how long Barron will stay at this campus and if he'll return to New York City.

Advert

While studying business, it was only fitting that Barron created his own and recently launched SOLLOS.

SOLLOS describes itself as 'a beverage brand built around the Florida lifestyle, delivering superior taste and plant-based energy to support an active, outdoor lifestyle'.

Barron Trump has released a new energy drink brand (SOLLOS)

The site says the drink can be enjoyed 'throughout the day', adding: "From a crisp, refreshing start to your morning, to an afternoon pick me up, and even as a clean nighttime mixer, SOLLOS is built to move with your day."

People have been left surprised to learn that it costs a whopping $39 for a 12-pack of the cans. In comparison, a 24-pack of Red Bull is currently selling for $38.55 on Walmart.com.

Barron is one of five founders to have created the beverage company. The other co-founders are Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castillo, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez. The youngest of the group is just 19, and the eldest is 23.

While Barron himself is only 20, his net worth is the same the likes of 53-year-old Ben Affleck – $150 million.

Forbes reported in October last year that the budding businessman is already a multimillionaire and his fortune comes from crypto.

Shortly before the 2024 election, Barron, his brothers, and his father set up World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company.

The company exploded when Trump won the election and has since added a reported $1.5 billion to the Trump's family fortune; $150 million of which belongs to Barron.

Barron pictured with his sister Ivanka Trump and mom Melania Trump (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

When it comes to his new company SOLLOS, the beverage brand only sells one flavor at the moment, that being pineapple and coconut.

According to a spokesperson for the brand that chatted with The Independent, Barron and his pals don't plan on releasing any new flavors anytime soon as they 'only have one recipe'.

"We didn't set out to make a flavor lineup; we set out to make the perfect drink," they said.

"Most brands launch with five flavors, hoping you'll like one of them. We spent all of our time, energy, and resources obsessing over a single recipe until it was flawless."