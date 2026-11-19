This article contains affiliate links and LADbible Group will make a commission on anything purchased

Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn't even been out for 24 hours, yet the game has already ignited a fiery relationship debate: does romancing a video game character count as cheating?

Unlike previous entries in the franchise, GTA 6, which scored an impressive 10/10 in GAMINGbible's GTA 6 review—centers on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style partnership between dual protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Between heists, players can actively nurture the couple’s romance—texting each other, holding hands, grabbing drinks, buying gifts, and even visiting meditation retreats together.

‘When You Do That, Then I Can Rock With You’

While many players see the feature as harmless roleplay, clips of the game’s courtship mechanics have sparked heated arguments across TikTok, X, and Reddit.

Speaking to CTV News, 27-year-old Toronto sales executive Roman Burke joked that Lucia—whom he already nicknames "Lulu"—will be his main priority for the next couple of months.

Advert

“We’re going on missions together. We’re doing heists together. We’re really making money together,” Burke teased regarding his real-life girlfriend, Alexandra Abad. “When you do that? Then I can rock with you the same way. But until then, it’s me and Lulu.”

Flirtations, eye-candy and romance-coded behaviour has spared a fierce debate amongst fans (Rockstar Games)

‘Don’t Treat AI Better Than Your Actual Girl’

Across Reddit and X, however, opinions are sharply divided over where playful banter ends and emotional neglect begins.

Some social media users argued that putting more effort into virtual dates, flowers, and in-game texts than a real-life partner crosses a line - and has even sparked jealousy among some neglected lovers.

“It’s absolutely cheating on your partner if you couldn’t even be bothered to treat him/her with the same decency of the in-game girlfriend,” one Reddit user argued.

“Men will spend more energy, time and money on an in-game relationship than an actual in-real-life relationship. Don’t treat AI better than your actual girl.”

Others fiercely pushed back, calling the outrage absurd and comparing GTA 6 to long-running life simulators.

“If ‘dating’ a non-existent digital character is the cause for your relationship to end, it was going to end anyway,” another commenter countered, while a fellow gamer pointed out: “It’s extremely hypocritical to get upset about this when the relationships in The Sims are way more in-depth and serious.”

There are even mechanics in-game that allow for romantic gestures such as hand-holding, as pictured here with Lucia and Jason (Rockstar Games)

Relationship pushback and contracted gaming

The virtual romance debate is just one part of the wider strain GTA 6’s long-awaited arrival is putting on real-life couples. Between marathon gaming sessions, blown-off date nights, and partners locking themselves away in Vice City for days on end, tensions have run high enough that some gamers have resorted to drawing up viral 10 day contracts asking significant others to sign off on zero mission interruptions until November 29, while wary girlfriends fire back with counter-agreements reminding players that "Lucia is not your real girlfriend."

Whether couples treat GTA 6 as a harmless escape or a relationship stress test—and whether you're already exploring Vice City or just about to pick up Grand Theft Auto 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - one thing is clear: Rockstar’s newest love story is already causing plenty of real-world drama.