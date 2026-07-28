President Donald Trump has announced plans to host a 16-year-old lifeguard at the White House to award him a High Civilian Honor after heart-pounding footage captured the teenager battling massive ocean waves to save a young boy from drowning.

The dramatic rescue unfolded over the weekend at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz, California, when an unexpected surge in the surf caught beachgoers completely off guard.

A young boy, believed to be around 10 years old, was suddenly swept out into deep water by towering, relentless waves that battered the coastline.

As horrified onlookers watched from the shore, a 16-year-old lifeguard—identified on social media as Ryder—immediately plunged into the turbulent water.

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Viral video recorded by bystander Scott Vander Dussen captured the tense moments that followed. The young lifeguard swam directly into the pounding surf and reached the struggling child, repeatedly diving beneath massive crashing whitewater while maintaining a relentless grip on the boy.

“The waves, I wouldn't say they were tranquil, but they were what you'd expect, a normal cadence and intensity,” witness Vander Dussen explained. “And then that just changed in a heartbeat. It caught a lot of people off guard. Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment's time.”

As Ryder fought against the intense undertow, the sheer power of the ocean proved too dangerous for bystanders. Several adults attempted to jump into the water to assist, but the crushing waves repeatedly knocked them back onto the sand.

Eventually, a second lifeguard and helpful beachgoers managed to assist Ryder in dragging the exhausted boy back onto the sand. Paramedics evaluated the child at the scene before safely releasing him to his family.

After the video spread like wildfire across social media—accumulating millions of views—it caught the attention of the Trump family. Eric Trump initially reshared the clip, urging that the teenager receive national recognition and calling his actions “truly the best of America”.

Donald Trump personally pledged to reward the young lifeguard with a special civilian honor (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President Trump confirmed that official White House recognition is now on the way.

“We're going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor,” Trump posted. “Very brave, he deserves it!”

In the wake of the international attention, a woman identifying herself as the teenager's mother posted a public statement thanking supporters for the outpouring of love, noting that her son "was just doing the job that he absolutely loves".

Eyewitnesses reported that after ensuring the young boy was safely in the care of paramedics, Ryder sprinted back past his tower and returned straight to duty, continuing to watch over beachgoers for the remainder of his shift.