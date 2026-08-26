Tim Curry's iconic explanation for why he loved playing villains resurfaces
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Tim Curry's iconic explanation for why he loved playing villains resurfaces

The late screen icon once shared the hilarious running joke he had with Monty Python's Eric Idle about British typecasting in Hollywood

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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