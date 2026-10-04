Cornell University president breaks silence on alleged Cornell 7 sexual assault case
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Cornell University president breaks silence on alleged Cornell 7 sexual assault case

The president is inviting an outside law firm to conduct an independent review of Cornell's handling of the case

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Cornell University

Topics: US News, Crime, Education

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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