Cornell University president breaks silence on alleged Cornell 7 sexual assault case

Warning: This article contains allegations of rape which some readers may find distressing.

The president of Cornell University has said he's 'committed to investigating and finding the answers' amid allegations a female student was drugged and raped in an incident involving seven men from the university's Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.

Michael Kotlikoff shared an eight-minute video message on Saturday (October 3) addressing the scandal after the alleged victim, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit on September 14 alleging she was drugged and raped while unable to consent.

“What happened to Jane Doe in 2024 is deeply disturbing and will weigh heavily on our community for years to come. My heart aches when I think of what she experienced,” Kotlikoff said in part.

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"It raises heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization and aspects of party culture, alcohol and drug use. It also raises questions around the investigation conducted after the allegations were reported.”

The fraternity house at the center of the allegations (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Following the alleged incident, two of the seven men were expelled, while Doe also dropped out of the university.

The incident was reported to the police, but it was concluded that the evidence did not meet the legal bar to bring charges.

Tompkins County DA states that when Doe reported the alleged assault in 2024, she did not say she had been drugged without her knowledge or that she was unable to consent.

The Cornell president went on to say in his video address that the university's administration doesn’t 'have all the answers', but reaffirmed it's 'committed to investigating and finding the answers'.

Kotlikoff continued by addressing the criticism that's headed his way from current and former Cornell students over the university's handling of the allegations.

"You have my commitment that this will not be a moment that passes. We will continue taking every step necessary to make Cornell an institution that leads not just in what we say about these issues, but in the work we do to address them," he added.

Michael Kotlikoff has spoken out (Cornell University)

"This is a defining moment in Cornell’s history. We must lead the way. We owe it to Jane Doe and to survivors of assault to get this right, and we must keep each other safe."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday (October 2) that Attorney General Letitia James had taken control of the investigation into the alleged gang rape.

“We will review the facts, gather evidence, interview witnesses, and if warranted pursue prosecutions,” James said. “I know that you want answers. I do, too.”

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org