Trump breaks silence on alleged Cornell 7 sexual assault saying suspects 'won't get a fair shake' as he slams AG
Home>News>US News

Trump breaks silence on alleged Cornell 7 sexual assault saying suspects 'won't get a fair shake' as he slams AG

The president claimed the men involved in the case 'won’t get a fair shake'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: