Warning: This article contains allegations of rape which some readers may find distressing.

Donald Trump has broken his silence following allegations that a female student was drugged and raped in an incident involving seven men from Cornell University's Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.

The alleged victim, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit on September 14 against seven Chi Phi fraternity members, Cornell University and others, alleging she was drugged and raped while unable to consent.

The seven men involved are accused of sexual assault, though they are yet to face any criminal charges.

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As the shocking case comes to light, President Trump has slammed Attorney General Letitia James, suggesting that the men involved in the case 'won’t get a fair shake' if she is involved in any criminal proceedings.

Trump was asked by press outside the White House what he thought of James' appointment as special prosecutor to investigate the case, to which he said: "She’s totally corrupt, and I can’t imagine it.

Letitia James, New York's attorney general (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"And I feel badly for whoever she’s looking at because they won’t get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person."

UNILAD has reached out to James' office for comment.

The president has a long history and long-running feud with James, with the attorney general winning a whopping $454 million civil judgment against Trump’s business dealings.

However, a New York appeals court overturned the ruling in 2026.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Friday (October 2) that James had taken control of the criminal investigation over the alleged gang rape.

“We will review the facts, gather evidence, interview witnesses, and if warranted pursue prosecutions,” the attorney general said. “I know that you want answers. I do, too.”

The alleged victim claims in a 101-page civil complaint that the nonconsensual sexual activity initially involved two men, before other fraternity members allegedly entered the room.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that later on, one of the men sent a message to the Chi Phi group chat stating there was 'free [expletive]' upstairs, which Doe claims encouraged other men to be involved.

The alleged assault went on for a number of hours according to the lawsuit, after which Doe claims she lost consciousness and later regained consciousness.

The alleged incident involving Cornell University students is under investigation (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Doe reported the alleged sexual assault in 2024, with Tompkins County DA noting that her original statement did not say she had been drugged without her knowledge or that she was unable to consent.

It was concluded in 2024 that the evidence did not meet the legal bar to bring charges.

Following the alleged incident, two of the seven men were expelled, while Doe also dropped out of the university.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org