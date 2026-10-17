Scientists predicted the world could end next month – here are the safest places in the world to survive disaster
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Scientists predicted the world could end next month – here are the safest places in the world to survive disaster

German researchers say there is one place that's likely to survive the apocalypse, but good luck getting there when things go wrong

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Climate Change, Science

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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