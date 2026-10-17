Man who ditched UK life to become a digital nomad and travel the world explains how he can afford it
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Man who ditched UK life to become a digital nomad and travel the world explains how he can afford it

The Brit has spent much of his time as a digital nomad in a country 'rich in culture'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Travel, Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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