Overlooked 'American Covid' eye symptom explained as brutal new strain on the rise
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Overlooked 'American Covid' eye symptom explained as brutal new strain on the rise

'COVID-19 can enter the body through our eyes where it may cause symptoms', an expert claims

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Coronavirus, Health, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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