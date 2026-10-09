'American Covid' symptoms explained as brutal new strain on the rise

A particularly painful sore throat, described as feeling like razor blades, are among the symptoms being reported in connection with the Covid-19 variant nicknamed ‘American Covid’.

The strain, officially known as XFG and also called Stratus, has been circulating internationally for around a year. However, rising Covid activity has put the variant back in the spotlight, with cases and hospital admissions increasing across the UK.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the rise does not currently indicate that XFG is causing more severe disease than other variants in circulation.

Health officials continue to monitor infections and hospitalisations as respiratory illnesses become more common heading into winter.

What are the symptoms of the American Covid variant?

Symptoms associated with Covid-19 have evolved over time, and the Stratus variant can cause signs that resemble a common cold.

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XFG, also known as the Stratus variant, has been nicknamed "American Covid" in media coverage (Getty Stock Image)

These include:

A blocked or runny nose

Headache

Fever and chills

Persistent cough

Shortness of breath

Tiredness

Body aches

A sore throat

Other reported symptoms include a loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhoea, changes to the sense of taste or smell, and a hoarse voice.

Some people have also described an especially painful sore throat, sometimes referred to as 'razor-blade throat'. However, these symptoms alone cannot confirm that someone has XFG, as respiratory infections can share similar warning signs.

Why are Covid cases and hospital admissions increasing?

UKHSA figures cited in recent reporting show that Covid-positive test rates climbed to around seven per cent in September, while hospital admission rates rose by approximately 50 per cent over the same period.

People with American Covid have complained about 'razor blade' throat (Getty Stock Image)

Separate figures reported by the Daily Star on October 8 put the increase in recorded Covid cases at 230 per cent over four weeks, from 1,374 to 4,589. The report also said XFG accounted for more than half of positive hospital tests.

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Alex Allen has stressed that XFG is not a new strain. Speaking about the variants currently circulating, Allen said: "The strains currently going around, including those known as XFG, are closely related to strains that have been with us for over a year, so this isn't something new."

The agency says several factors may contribute to rising infections, including colder weather encouraging people to spend more time indoors and immunity from previous infection or vaccination waning in some people.

Despite the increase in hospital admissions, UKHSA has said there is no current evidence that circulating variants are making people more seriously ill or spreading faster than before. The agency continues to monitor trends through surveillance data, hospital records and genomic sequencing.

UK health officials have encouraged eligible people to receive their seasonal Covid-19 vaccination ahead of winter (Getty Stock Image)

How can people protect themselves from Covid this winter?

People experiencing respiratory symptoms who have a high temperature or feel too unwell to carry out normal activities are advised to stay home if possible and avoid contact with vulnerable people.

Those who cannot stay home should consider wearing a well-fitting face covering, avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and practising good hand hygiene.

Health officials are also encouraging eligible people to take up their seasonal Covid-19 vaccination.

In the UK, the autumn programme is aimed at groups at increased risk of severe illness, including people aged 75 and over, those with weakened immune systems and older care-home residents.