'American Covid' symptoms explained as brutal new strain on the rise
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'American Covid' symptoms explained as brutal new strain on the rise

Cases of the Stratus variant are rising, but health officials say current evidence does not suggest it causes more severe illness

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, UK News, Coronavirus

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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