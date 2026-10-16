Karoline Leavitt responds to 'stupid online rumor' about why she left the White House

Karoline Leavitt has hit back at an online claim that a safety threat on Air Force One pushed her out of her job as White House press secretary, insisting she was not even on the trip.

The former press secretary addressed the rumor on an Instagram Q&A, where she wrote that there was ‘zero truth’ to it.

The claim suggested she quit because President Donald Trump failed to tell her about a safety threat while she was aboard the plane.

Replying to a follower’s question, Leavitt called it a ‘stupid online rumor’. “Please stop believing everything you see on social media and read actual news,” she wrote.

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“I was not on that plane. I was not even on that trip. I was home with my kids.”

Leavitt has said she was ‘working in the office 60+ hours a week’ during her 18-month tenure as White House Press Officer. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

She went on to say that even if she had been on the flight, it still would not have been reason enough to quit.

“Every time you step on Air Force One, you know the risk of traveling with the President. I have been to the Middle East with him before. I have spoken on matters of war at the podium which also comes with great risk,” she said. “Threats come with the job.”

Leavitt announced her departure on Aug. 12, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family, and Trump announced she would step down at the end of the month.

She has two children with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60: a daughter born in May and a son.

Karoline Leavitt announced on Aug. 12 that she was leaving her role as White House press secretary. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Beyond the rumor, the same Q&A saw Leavitt reflect on the demands of the job.

She said she was ‘working in the office 60+ hours a week, traveling the world, and always on call 24/7’ throughout her 18-month tenure. In that time, she became one of the administration’s most recognizable public faces, often setting the tone for the White House’s handling of a wide range of issues.

Leavitt wrote on Instagram that there was ‘zero truth’ to claims she quit over a safety threat on Air Force One. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

What is Karoline Leavitt doing now?

Leavitt also answered a range of other questions from followers about her family life and career, including why she chose TV over serving as the president’s spokesperson.

She is now an on-air contributor for Fox News, a role that gives her something her old job could not: more time and freedom to spend with her family. When one follower asked why she left the position if she was still going to work, she replied: “Now, I am home with my kids every day and doing some TV hits.” She added that the two roles are ‘not the same'.