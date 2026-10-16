Karoline Leavitt responds to 'stupid online rumor' about why she left the White House
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Karoline Leavitt responds to 'stupid online rumor' about why she left the White House

The former press secretary also explained why her new Fox News role is nothing like her old job

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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