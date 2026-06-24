David Corenswet was seen stepping in as a photographer 'put his hands on' his co-star Milly Alcock on the Supergirl red carpet.

The movie, which is the first spin-off from the Superman reboot sees Alcock playing the lead of Kara Zor-El alongside Corenswet, 32.

It's set to land in cinemas worldwide this Friday (June 26), with the cast promoting the show around the globe.

In a video circulating from the New York City global premiere, which was live streamed by DC, a photographer can be seen placing his hands on Alcock's back, seemingly hoping to get a picture.

Advert

However, Superman Corenswet was having none of it, as he broke away from the conversation, himself and Alcock were having with costars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, to give the pap a telling off.

David Corenswet steps in after a photographer puts their hands on Milly Alcock on the ‘SUPERGIRL’ carpet. pic.twitter.com/nttEH4qvX3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 23, 2026

Walking over to stand between Alcock, 26, and the photographer, Corenswet can be seen putting his hands up while sending across a message, but it's unclear exactly what he said.

Fans were quick to praise the actor for his reaction, as the video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Discussing Film.

"That's my superman," one fan responded.

Another penned: "Okay, wasn’t a fan of his Superman, but David Corenswet just turned into a real life superhero there. Hats off to him, that was an honorable and gentlemanly move."

"Do not touch actors, it’s that simple," said a third.

The actors attended the Global premiere of Supergirl in New York City (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Corenswet took over the iconic role from Henry Cavill in 2023, with Rachel Brosnahan also confirmed in the role of Lois Lane at the same time. He first rose to fame with his role in the Netflix’s The Politician.

Alcock, on the other hand, rose to fame in 2022, with her performance in HBO's House of the Dragon, as young Rhaenyra Targaryen.

However, her acting career began long before that, as she starred in Australian shows including Wonderland and Fighting Season as a teen.

Now, she's playing the role of Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. But despite stepping into one of the biggest superhero franchises of all time, Alcock previously admitted she 'stayed away from superhero films'. Yikes!

The star, who spent two months training for the role, told Variety she 'hasn’t seen Marvel’s Black Widow or Captain Marvel - or even DC’s Wonder Woman.'

“Which is probably not great. I should probably expand my knowledge," she laughed.

Director Craig Gillespie also told the outlet that he 'deliberately avoided looking to the 1984 Supergirl film' for inspiration, as well as any other DC movies.

“I didn’t [make those references], sort of out of fear of going down a road where I wouldn’t be as open as I could be creatively,” he said. "I wanted to create a world that came from character first.”







