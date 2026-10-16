Teen girl, 19, dies just days after birthday as cancer symptom was dismissed as 'hormone problems'
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Teen girl, 19, dies just days after birthday as cancer symptom was dismissed as 'hormone problems'

After months of appointments it was discovered that Liberty York had an aggressive soft-tissue cancer

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: UK News, Health, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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