President Trump has been very vocal about how well he's been doing at his cognitive tests, but just what does that test entail?

Trump, 79, said following the three hour visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, that the tests went 'PERFECTLY'.

He was referring to a 'difficult cognitive test' he took, which is believed to be the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) is a 10-minute screening tool used to detect mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia.

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It evaluates attention, memory, language, and executive functions, with a score of 26 or higher out of 30 considered normal.

Scores between 18 and 25 may indicate mild cognitive impairment, though results are often adjusted for the individual's level of formal education.

Donald Trump took the tests at the Walter Reed Medical Hospital on Tuesday (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

What questions are on the MoCA?

The test asks a varied group of questions, which are, to put it mildly, pretty straightforward.

One of the questions asks you to write the name of a drawing of an animal, while another question asks you to draw a clock with a specific time on it.

Other questions request you read back a list of five words. In the list seen by UNILAD the words were: leg, cotton, school, tomato, white.

There is an 'abstract' question that asks the quizee to explain the relationship between two words, for instance banana and orange.

In the 'attention' category, the person being quizzed is asked to read out a long list of letters, tapping their hands on the desk every time they read an A.

Another question is time based, asking you to recall as many words beginning with B in a minute. Another asks you to recall a sequence of three numbers read to you - backwards.

Donald Trump has been boasting he got 30/30 from the MoCA cognitive test (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

What did Trump say about the tests?

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence'.

"In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

Presidential Doctor Sean Patrick Barbabella said in a statement that Trump was 'fully fit' to be president, following a CT scan and heart imaging, along with preventative assessments and cancer screenings.

Other health results showed the president weighed in at 238 pounds (108 kg), up 14 pounds (6 kg) from a medical exam in April 2025.

His doctors gave him guidance on his diet, physical activity and weight loss, but concluded his “cognitive and physical performance are excellent.”

With his 6-foot, 3-inch (1.9-meter) frame, Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. An index of 30 is considered by doctors to be obese.

Where can I see the Trump cognitive test?

Professionals and researchers have to register to take the latest version of the test, but the 2018 has the same question format, and is freely available online. You can see it by clicking here