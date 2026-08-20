Missing teen hiker Lily Hooper mistakenly reported ‘alive’ by police before tragic discovery

The body of 18-year-old Lily Hooper has been found in Australian bushland, after police noted just minutes earlier that the missing hiker had been 'found alive'.

Hooper had been missing for a week after disappearing while hiking in a remote area of New South Wales, Australia, when the heartbreaking discovery was made.

Earlier today (August 20), the NSW police reported that the hiker had been located alive during a search in the rural mountainous area.

But just minutes later, they swiftly clarified that the 'earlier advice was wrong', and that the teenager had not been found alive.

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NSW premier Chris Minns said during a press conference: "I have got some terrible news. It seems as if the earlier advice was wrong.

"Lily’s body has been found. She’d been found deceased. This is obviously devastating, and I’m profoundly sad for her family and for all those concerned. I apologise."

18-year-old Lily Hooper has sadly died after going missing while hiking in a national park in Australia (NSW Police)

What is believed to have happened to Lily Hooper?

Hooper left her home on August 12 for the hike through the Nattai park. Her family reported her missing later that night, after she failed to return home by 10pm.

Her car was found in a car park at the bottom of what is considered to be a challenging trail in the national park, and it is currently unclear what caused her death.

Police speak out on the incorrect update on Lily Hooper's condition

Assistant police commissioner Joseph Cassar failed to explain why Hooper's parents had been informed that their daughter was alive, but noted that there is 'no playbook for communication'.

It's reported that her parents believed she was alive for between 'eight to 10 minutes' before receiving the devastating news.

He said: "I can tell you the police that was in charge at the time that spoke to Lily’s mum and dad certainly hoped for a more positive outcome. If we are able to provide them more detailed information on that first report, I can tell you that would have been the case."

The missing hiker's body was found in rural bushland in the Nattai National Park (Getty Stock Images)

Cassar added: "But unfortunately, it did take that small period of time for us to give them an update."

He further noted that the eight-day searched involved 'hundreds of volunteer people that are trained in searching'.

"When we talk about a very short window in information being provided, no I don’t believe we’ve jumped the gun," he added.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has since paid tribute to the 18-year-old, who he noted had 'much more to offer the world'.

'Such news would be a nightmare for any parent'

He described her death as an 'unspeakable tragedy', as he wrote in a statement: "Her passing, I have no doubt, will be felt very deeply across the southern highlands, among her family, her friends, and indeed right across the nation."

Hooper's local MP, Angus Taylor, also released a statement.

He noted: "We can only imagine what Lily's family is going through right now. Such news would be a nightmare for any parent, and we grieve for Lily's wider family."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected]