Missing teen hiker Lily Hooper mistakenly reported ‘alive’ by police before tragic discovery
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Missing teen hiker Lily Hooper mistakenly reported ‘alive’ by police before tragic discovery

Lily Hooper's family believed that she was alive for 'eight to 10 minutes' prior to the devastating update

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: NSW Police

Topics: World News, Australia

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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