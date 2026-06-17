JD Vance speaks out after The View interview and what he was told during break
Home>News>Politics

JD Vance speaks out after The View interview and what he was told during break

Vice President VD Vance called The View interview 'vicious'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: The View/ABC via YouTube

Topics: JD Vance, The View, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones