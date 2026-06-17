JD Vance has revealed his thoughts on his appearance on The View and how he was treated by the celebrity panel.

Vance joined the group just yesterday (June 16), where he was perched between Joy Behar and Ana Navarro, and expected a hellish grilling from the women.

There, the subject focused on Donald Trump’s policies, his previous comments about women who are child free being ‘childless cat ladies’, and more.

But he admitted to being surprised by the hosts reception to his presence.

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"I thought that Sunny, the woman to my left, was going to call me a racist. In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, who called me a racist. So expectations were defied," Vance joked, per FOX News, referencing Whoopi Goldberg’s comments.

She had accused the Trump administration of removing parts of Black history at various museums, which Vance denied. Have a listen here:

But he expected worse.

"I expected them to be absolutely vicious, and they were only a little bit vicious. It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be," Vance said on Gutfeld! on Tuesday.

"Joy Behar even said during the break, not joking, she said, 'You know what? You're, like, pretty good for a Republican'," he revealed.

"And I was like, 'Whoa.' That is a way better compliment than I expected from Joy Behar."

Just one day before his appearance on the hit ABC show, Vance had expressed his hopes for his appearance.

The Vice President has spoken out about his appearance on The View (ABC)

"It may be the optimist in me, but I just fundamentally think that most people — not everybody, but most people — even if I disagree with them, you ought to try to have a conversation with them," Vance told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"We're going to go and try to have a good conversation. I hope they meet me halfway. I'm a little skeptical, but we'll see," he added.

His meeting with the ladies comes right off the back of his released memoir, which talks about his spiritual journey and religious beliefs.

Titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vance’s book was released on the same day of his appearance.

It is said to go into his faith in Catholicism, and also politics, which was advertised on The View.

People online had mixed feelings on his episode, which ranged from shock to anger.

One person wrote: “I cant believe he actually went on there.”

Another said: “Yessssss the view, this is amazing and please keep up having guests like JD.”

However, one user wrote: “Painful to watch.”