Caitlyn Jenner has been slated by a The View host, after admitting she asked the president for help with a 'safety issue' his policy caused her as a trans person.

The support the former gold medallist and Olympian has given over the years to President Trump has been a hotly debated topic.

In one instance, people think she should vote for whoever she wants to, while others are confused that she’d support someone who actively signed executive orders to harm the community.

In the latter category, Ana Navarro has come out to say there’s a ‘special place in Hell’ for people who are like Jenner, after issuing a scathing rant against the celebrity.

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This comes after Jenner said during an episode of the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast, that she was encountering a passport issue due to Trump’s order to keep passport genders listed as those assigned at birth.

This meant that Jenner would not be able to change it to ‘F’, for female, being a trans woman.

Ana Navarro was not happy with Caitlyn Jenner (YouTube/ @theview)

In light of this issue, she said she sent a letter to President Trump asking for help to reverse the consequence of an order that reversed her ‘F’ to a male gender designation, but hasn’t ‘heard back’ from him.

In response, her predicament was spoken about on The View, and Navarro wasn’t on her side as they discussed it yesterday (April 20).

"Caitlyn Jenner? Girl, cry me a river. Let me play my little violin for you," Navarro said. "Changing the marker on the passports is an executive order that he signed on day one, so if you think he didn't know what he was doing, if you think he wasn't fulfilling a campaign promise because, as you say, he absolutely exploited this issue in order to get people to the polls."

"I think there's a special place in hell for people who only care about themselves and don't care about the effect on others," Navarro said, referencing Jenner’s support of Trump.

The order Trump signed stated: “Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women."

It added that this is ‘wrong’.

To her, this makes traveling less safe for her, as she said: “Today, documentation is extremely important. Every time you turn around, you gotta show ID, ID, ID. So somebody in my position, who has transitioned, I worked very, very hard. I worked with a law firm to make sure everything was changed from ‘M’ to ‘F,’ right down to my birth certificate.”

She said everything else reflects her transition, but her passport can’t be changed.

She went on to tell Lahren that while Trump hasn’t responded to her request for help, she still supports him, explaining: "My gender marker is not big on the issue, OK? So, I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”

UNILAD reached out to a representative of Caitlyn Jenner and ABC for comment.