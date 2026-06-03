A man 'brimming with self-confidence' was left stunned after he put himself through the 10-minute cognitive test that Donald Trump takes annually at the Walter Reed hospital.

Trump has taken four Montreal Cognitive Assessments (MoCAs) during his second term as president, and claimed on Saturday (May 30) that all the results he received had been described as 'PERFECT'.

But despite the 79-year-old alleging that his score indicates 'extreme intelligence,' medical experts have said the MoCA does not test for IQ.

"Unlike other US presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, cognitive test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30," he wrote on Truth Social.

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The president, who is approaching his 80th birthday, added: "Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!

The president claims to have scored 'perfect' four times on the cognitive test (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"It is very rare that anyone gets a perfect score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for president and vice president should be forced to take high difficulty cognitive tests."

And given that anyone can sit the 10-minute online test for free, one man tried it out - and was surprised with his results.

The two-part test includes a memory exam, which involves arranging pictures of certain animals into a pattern and then memorizing them, according to Jack Hobbs of the Mirror US.

Donald Trump's doctor says he's 'excellent health' following his annual medical examination (UNILAD)

However, the man - who was initially 'brimming with self-confidence' - noted that this was where 'things really fell apart' and 'everything went sideways' for him.

Hobbs added: "On another page, I was asked to arrange various-sized elephants, zebras, and peacocks into a pattern."

The MoCA repeated this pattern of tests twice more before giving out the final score, which took him by surprise.

The test lasts 10 minutes and is designed to spot early signs of cognitive decline (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Hobbs scored 36 out of 100, but added that upon taking the test a second time off camera, he scored 90.

"I want to point out that I have never tested well, having needed certain accommodations in school for my dyslexia, as well as having only two minutes to complete each section," Hobbs wrote.

He noted that the site recommends taking the test once a month to keep track of cognitive health.

What is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment?

The MoCA is a brief, 30-point screening tool used by healthcare professionals, to detect mild cognitive impairment and the early symptoms of dementia.

It was reportedly developed by Dr Ziad Nasreddine in 1992 and officially completed in 2005.

The official site reads: "MoCA is the most sensitive test available for detecting Alzheimer's, while measuring executive functions and multiple cognitive domains which are important components not measured by the MMSE."