The 'sad' reality for viral star Jimothy, the mutant raccoon, has been revealed by experts.

The 'mutant creature' went viral after a Seattle resident filmed the raccoon she named Jimothy scurrying through the streets of the American city earlier this week.

Kiana Hall captured the moment the raccoon trekked across a patch of grass before climbing a staircase and jumping over a fence.

“I got very confused at what I was seeing,” Hall told The Seattle Times. “I just have never seen any other animal like it.”

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The outlet confirmed that Jimothy is a 'deformed and belovedly bedraggled raccoon'.

It's believed that the animal's shortened neck is 'likely caused by a congenital deformity of the spine'.

Devastatingly, experts say that our viral friend is destined to live a shorter life because his spine condition makes it more difficult to dodge predators and hunt for prey.

Brian Collins, from the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, told the New York Post: "If he doesn’t have the flexibility and agility to move from predators, this could turn out to be a sad story.

"I’d be concerned his biggest predator would be dogs or cars."

The expert went on to say that animals with short spine syndrome typically have joint problems and compressed organs.

This can make them more likely to suffer from vomiting and constipation, according to Collins.

He added: "Most likely, since he’s not normal and he doesn’t have direct care like a dog, we would have to assume his life would be shorter.

"But we’ll certainly cheer him on and hope for the best."

Jimothy the mutant racoon has gone viral (Reddit)

Collins went on to warn residents about feeding and capturing Jimothy, though he did say Seattle's mild climate and the fact he's residing in urban areas could prolong Jimothy's life.

Dr. Marcie Logsdon, of Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, had a more positive look for the viral raccoon.

She told the New York Post: "The question is, is the animal able to find food and are they able to move? Jimothy seems to do both of those things reasonably well.”

“His best shot and life is going to be out in the wild. Time will tell."

Much of the internet has been taken aback by Jimothy's cuteness, with one Reddit user penning: "I need a Jimothy flag or something. Love this little guy."

A second added: "I love Jimothy so f*****g much bro," while a third remarked: "He is an Adonis in all his beautiful glory Keep it real Jimothy."