Multiple celebrities were seen wearing a red pin on their outfits at the Oscars for an organization that is connected to a serious issue.

While the Oscars is a tense and anxious night for the stars hoping for awards, another whole aspect to the proceedings is what people are wearing.

There will be countless articles highlighting the fashion winners and losers of the night but some snaps of these celebs have resulted in a few questions.

Namely, what is the deal with this red pin being worn by several celebs?

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The pins feature a dove carrying a lotus flower with a barbed wire stem, and it was designed by Shepard Fairey. It turns out the pin is linked to the Artists4Ceasefire organization, which is a collective of actors, filmmakers and musicians.

The group has said the image embodies ‘hope resilience and a just peace’.

Multiple celebs were spotted wearing the pin at the Oscars (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Artists4Ceasfire was started just two weeks after the October 7 attacks in Israel, though the group has spoken on wanting a ceasefire for many conflicts across the world.

Explaining the heart above the flower, the group has said it ‘reinforces the power of leading with love, reminding us all that love for humanity includes a commitment to liberation and freedom for all people — from Palestine and Lebanon, to Iran, Sudan, Minnesota and beyond’.

Fairey has also spoken about the importance of wanting and working for peace across the world.

The designer said: “Humanity and justice are not privileges reserved for some of us; they belong to all people, without exception.

“Art has the ability to remind us that, before borders and boundaries, we are all citizens of this planet first. This collaboration with Artists4Ceasefire serves as a reminder that love for all people is not the absence of justice and accountability — it is a necessity.

Charithra Chandran issued a statement about wearing the pin (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“My hope is that this image speaks to the power of solidarity and serves as a reminder that when we come together, the seeds of compassion, dignity and freedom can break through.”

Some of the celebrities seen with the pin included Actors Saja Kilani and Amer Hlehel, as well as Charithra Chandran, who issued a statement about it.

Speaking to USA Today, she said: “The idea of children and people dying is not something that I can accept or tolerate. And I have been blessed with a platform and I want to be able to use it in any way that I can to advocate for a better world.”