Jane Fonda had one thing to say after Barbra Streisand gave a memorial speech for Robert Redford at the Oscars.

Oscar-winner Redford died last year aged 89 after a career including classics such as All the President's Men and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

As happens each year at the Academy Awards, the ceremony paid tribute to the stars who are no longer with us, and this year ended with Streisand, 83, giving a tribute to Redford.

Fonda, 88, has since come back with a specific question about the memorial however.

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The star questioned the decision to have Streisand giving the tribute, as Fonda had worked on more films with Redford than her.

These included The Chase, The Electric Horseman, Barefoot In The Park, and Redford: Tall Story.

Streisand paid tribute to Redford at the ceremony (Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Fonda said that Streisand was in one movie with the late actor.

This was The Way We Were, released in 1973, and Streisand sang the title song from that film in the ceremony.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Fonda spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying: "I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford. She only made one movie with him, I made four!"

She added: "I was always in love with him.

"[He was] the most gorgeous human being and had such great values. He did a lot for movies - he lifted up independent movies."

Speaking onstage, Streisand said: "After I read the first script of The Way We Were, I could only imagine one man in the role and that was Robert Redford. But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone.

"He doesn’t stand for anything – and he was right. So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it.

Robert Redford died at the age of 89 (Bettmann/Contributor/Getty)

"He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in a scene."

Fonda had previously paid tribute to Redford in a post to her Instagram page in September last year.

"Bob made a real difference in all good ways," she wrote. "He represented an America we must now fight to protect. He revolutionised independent filmmaking and made us swoon in so many movies. I am very sad today."

She added: "I can think back on so many joyful, laughter-filled moments when his practical jokes would crack me up."

Concluding the tribute, she wrote: "I was wanting to go see him these last few months to make sure we were all right between us but I didn’t act on it soon enough. Lesson learned. When people are our age, late 80s, don’t wait.

"Thank you, dearest Bob, for all the pleasure you brought over the years."