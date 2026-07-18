Messi speaks on iconic photo with baby Lamine Yamal as pair to face off in World Cup final
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Messi speaks on iconic photo with baby Lamine Yamal as pair to face off in World Cup final

A photographer's decades-old charity shoot has become one of the great stories of the tournament

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Joan Monfort/UNICEF

Topics: World Cup, Sport, Football

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford