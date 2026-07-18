Messi speaks on iconic photo with baby Lamine Yamal as pair to face off in World Cup final

Lionel Messi has described the viral photo of himself bathing a baby Lamine Yamal back in 2007 as 'incredible', ahead of the pair facing off in Sunday's 2026 World Cup final.

The Argentina captain, 39, will lead his side against Spain's 19-year-old winger for the first time at international level, nearly two decades after the two were unexpectedly paired together for a charity calendar photo shoot at FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

The image, taken when Messi was 20 and Yamal just six months old, was produced by local newspaper Sport in partnership with UNICEF.

"That photo is incredible," Messi told ESPN on Friday. "I took a picture with him when he was a baby... the fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."

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Spain and Argentina face off on Sunday for world cup glory. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Why has the Messi and Yamal baby photo gone viral?

Speaking at FIFA's Fanatics Fest in New York, Messi praised Yamal as one of the best players in the world today, while making clear his focus remains on winning Sunday's final.

"He's one of the best in the world right now," Messi said. "I wish him luck because his success will be Barcelona's success, but we'll try to keep him from playing at his best. Spain has a great team, not just him. We have our own weapons, too."

Messi added that despite his admiration for the young winger, Argentina intend to give it everything to stop Spain lifting the trophy. "He's a tremendous player... a global star," Messi said. "He's 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. I wish him the best, but we'll give it our all to ensure he doesn't become champion this time."

Joan Monfort, the photographer behind the original 2007 shoot, told the Associated Press that interest in his work has surged since the pairing was confirmed for the final, with the tournament being held in the United States only adding to the attention. "The photo has exploded all over the world, and the fact that the final is in the U.S. has given it an extra push," Monfort said. "And now this has culminated with the final between Messi and Yamal. It is better than any film script."

How have Messi and Yamal performed at this World Cup?

Yamal's Spain teammate Mikel Merino admitted he initially thought the viral image wasn't genuine. "The first time I saw it, I thought it was AI and that it wasn't even real," Merino said.

"It's unbelievable that two of the best players to have played the game, and hopefully Lamine, in the future, will be one of those, share a picture like that. Hopefully we're going to see a very bright final with those two protagonists at their best, playing and giving all the fans a great spectacle."

Messi has recorded eight goals and four assists so far in the tournament and is set to appear in his third World Cup final, following previous appearances in 2014 and 2022.

He is currently tied with Kylian Mbappé for the tournament's Golden Boot as Argentina bid to become back-to-back world champions.

Spain and Argentina had originally been scheduled to meet in the Finalissima in March in Qatar, but that match was canceled due to the conflict in the Middle East.