A 'mutant creature' is making his way round Seattle - leaving citizens obsessed, and confused.

Named 'Jimothy' the 'creature in question is actually a deformed raccoon, but his posture makes him look like something completely different.

He's going viral online, with one social media user posting a video of the animal, along with the caption: “For our 13th anniversary, [we] were graced with the presence of Jimothy the raccoon with short spine syndrome. Praise Jimothy!!” as he's recorded running around.

But who really is Jimothy and why does he look like that?

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Well, as per The Seattle Times, Jimothy is a 'deformed and belovedly bedraggled raccoon'.





They state that the animal's shortened neck is 'likely caused by a congenital deformity of the spine'.

Although a number of citizens have been showing concern, experts actually say he's 'functioning well and very spry,' according to the outlet.

For those concerned, theese are said to be 'excellent signs for his survival'.

Long live Jimothy!

In a number of videos, posted online, Jimothy can be seen scurrying along the grass and up the stairs, as it doesn't look like his speed is affected!

Commenting on the reels, one user said: "Short spine syndrome!! Little dude looks funny but is otherwise completely healthy & can live a normal life. normally I see it in dogs, sometimes cats, & that one famous bear but this is a new one!!"

Another penned: "I wish I could take him home!"

The discussion has moved onto Reddit, as internet users continue to gush over his cuteness.

'Jimothy' is going viral online ( instagram/c1vrgr1)

One penned: "I need a Jimothy flag or something. Love this little guy."

"I love Jimothy so f*****g much bro," said a second.

"He is an Adonis in all his beautiful glory Keep it real Jimothy," a third user wrote.

But where did it all start?

Well, according to The Seattle Times, it was a woman named Kiana Hall who gave him the name, which very firmly stuck.

Speaking to the outlet, she said: “I got very confused at what I was seeing,”

“I just have never seen any other animal like it.”

As she was walking around the Ballard Goodwill with her partner, the woman posted a video of the raccoon, with the caption mentioned above - and the rest is history.

On why she gave him the name she did - she simply said: “He looked like a Jimothy.”

Fair!



















