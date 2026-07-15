World Cup player Erling Haaland might not have returned home with a trophy, but he certainly didn't come back empty handed, armed with a taxidermy raccoon instead.

While many of us might have triumphantly stumbled home from a night out armed with a traffic cone, Erling Haaland has outdone us all when it comes to picking up the strangest items possible to bring home.

The Manchester City striker, who just made his World Cup debut as a forward for Norway's national team, was spotted taking a plethora of items home with him after his trip to Dallas, including what appears to be a stuffed raccoon.

Yes, you read that right. Alongside nabbing himself a pair of cowboy boots and some personalized Stetson hats, Haaland also decided to dabble in a bit of taxidermy.

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And it wasn't just any old taxidermy either, but a stuffed raccoon seen to be clutching a bottle of alcohol, Haaland sharing a photograph on his own X account of himself and the poor raccoon, captioning it: "It followed me home."

Unsurprisingly, the footballer's choice in memento from his World Cup trip has prompted quite the whirlwind on social media, with even the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) weighing in too.

Goes to Dallas, buys... A taxidermy raccoon? (Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

The TSA took to X on July 14 to write: "We’re getting some questions about flying with taxidermy raccoons holding empty liquor bottles...

"It’s ok with us but pls check with your airline first."

And the cheeky statement has led to a series of even funnier responses from other social media users.

One wrote: "Love the humor lately....can you train your gate people to have the same humor and stop yelling at me from now on?"

Another commented on Haaland's original post: "Popped in for milk at Aldi and ended up down the middle aisle."

Although another noted: "Hi is this PETA?"

It follows Haaland having shared another image of the raccoon on his Snapchat, alongside photographs of two squirrels too, dubbing them 'geezers'.

The TSA has shared a statement in the wake of Haaland's purchase (Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

The Telegraph reports the raccoon may've been purchased from a store called Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas for the price of $750.

Well, if you can't have a World Cup trophy, then perhaps Haaland was satisfied with his boots, hats and taxidermy?

Indeed, Norway returned home after being defeated 2-1 by England in Miami on Saturday (July 11).

However, it didn't stop fans from celebrating the country's achievements, players arriving home to over 100,000 fans overflowing the streets of Oslo to welcome them - and Haarland's taxidermy racoon - back.