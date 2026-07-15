A family made the most 'unsettling' discovery when they apparently found a photograph of themselves on the wall of their San Diego Airbnb.

We've all heard horror stories about finding secret cameras in hotels, but what about finding a picture of yourself staring back at you on the wall of an Airbnb rental?

A TikTok video has gone viral showing a family taking a tour of their rental in San Diego, US, explaining 'the weirdest thing happened' when they went round the property.

TikToker Aubrey Birrell said she and her sister were walking around and stopped when they spotted a photograph on the wall, with their dad joking one of the figures looked like him.

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On closer inspection, they realized there was even more to the photo than they thought. It turned out the figure who looked like their dad was, in fact, their dad, photographed on the beach.

A family spotted themselves in a picture on the wall in their San Diego Airbnb (TikTok/ @aubsbirrell)

Pointing at the photograph, the TikToker revealed: "This is my dad, that's my sister, Libby, 10 years ago, and that's Brady, my brother, 10 years ago. They are literally in the Airbnb picture."

"We have those swimsuits, we are literally in the picture," her sister confirmed. "We are on our Airbnb wall."

Aubrey resolved: "It's crazy. This can't be real. We think this is crazy."

And it's not taken long for others to weigh in.

The dad, sister and brother all apparently appeared in the pic (TikTok/ @aubsbirrell)

One TikToker wrote: "Literally sounds like the start of a horror movie."

A second commented: "Proof we live in a simulation."

A third said: "I change it out for every new guest."

Although, another suggested it could be a photograph by a well-known artist - far less fun or spooky, but certainly a more reassuring explanation.

Catch the 'unsettling' video here:

"That means you're on a lot more walls than you realize," another added.

The video even spread across other platforms, many sharing their own similarly bizarre stories.

One X user said: "Bizarre! We once booked an Alaska cruise for our anniversary only later to discover that my business partner and his wife had booked the same cruise for theirs. It was fun. But, this story is stranger still."

Weird, but thankfully not as creepy as it could've been (TikTok/@aubsbirrell)

"So my gf and I recently got a house together. Prior to this, we had separate places. What do you think the odds are that the key to her apartment fit and unlocked the door to our new house as well as the key from the house fitting and unlocking the door to her apartment," another added.

A third wrote: "The question I have is, if they didn’t book this Airbnb, would that image still be on the wall…."

And a final resolved: "I would have turned around and walked out the door."

Us too.