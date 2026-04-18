Long standing Trump ally Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she was forced to ask the president for help after one of his key policies affecting transgender rights turned into a 'safety issue' for her.

The gold medal-winning Olympic athlete appealed to President Trump after her passport was returned with a male gender designation, a consequence of her ally's executive order targeting transgender citizens' ability to have their official documents reflect their gender identity.

Jenner, 72, shared her difficulty with the policy during a lengthy interview on the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast, where she explained how the male designation on her passport made her less safe after living as a woman for the past 11 years.

“Today, documentation is extremely important. Every time you turn around, you gotta show ID, ID, ID,” she said. “So somebody in my position, who has transitioned, I worked very, very hard. I worked with a law firm to make sure everything was changed from ‘M’ to ‘F,’ right down to my birth certificate.”

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Caitlyn Jenner has largely supported Trump's political agenda for the past decade (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The Fox News contributor explained how this change affects her ability to leave the country, adding: “All my documentation was right, my passport, my global entry — I traveled around the world.”

But when her passport expired and she sent it off to be renewed, but the one that the State Department sent back stated that her sex was 'male'. Jenner even sent them a hard copy of her birth certificate, which had been updated to reflect her identity under previous policy.

“I did everything,” she told Lahren, “and they sent it back, ‘M,’ they didn’t change it.” This left her exasperated. “What do I do?” she said. “This is a safety factor.”

But the man Jenner had campaigned for in 2016 and largely supported in the decade since made it a day one priority when he assumed office in January, 2025, to end transgender people's ability to reflect their identity in their official documentation.

Despite Jenner's negative experience, she still remains firmly MAGA (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

President Trump's executive order made it so that there are only two 'immutable' genders, male and female. With the order stating: “Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women."

It adds: “This is wrong.”

In effect, this made it so that all government documents reflects an individual's sex 'at conception'. Though, scientifically, biological sexual characteristics do not emerge in most foetuses until the seventh week.

Jenner told Lahren that she had attempted to raise this with Trump at his resort in Florida. “I was in Mar-a-Lago two months ago, [and] wrote a letter explaining all of this to him, how it’s affecting me and a lot of other people,” she said.

But Jenner's message, apparently, never got through. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t there that weekend. The Secret Service guy said he could get it to him, put it on his desk and stuff,” Jenner said.

“I haven't heard from him. He’s kind of busy right now. "

But despite the president's own day one policy making her feel less safe, Jenner professed that she still loves Trump. She said: "My gender marker is not big on the issue, OK? So, I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”