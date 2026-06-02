A healthcare professional who decided to go on an 'all meat diet' some nine years ago has detailed the surprising impact it had on his body.

Dr. Ken Berry spends his day job in Tennessee tracking the diet trends of Americans and he's noticed a particular rise in those adopting a carnivore diet, an eating plan consisting of entirely animals products.

The diet primarily involves meat, fish, eggs, and small amounts of low-lactose dairy, excluding all plant-based foods.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Berry said: "Meatstock continues to grow each and every year, sometimes doubling," before going on to explain that some case studies he's heard is of people on a carnivore diet transforming their health in a variety of different ways including reducing body fat and inflammation.

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"The stories you hear at Meatstock grab your heart, and they also grab your brain and make you think," he said.

Berry himself has adopted the diet in the past and revealed to Fox News that he lost 70 pounds on a diet of 'beef, butter, bacon and eggs'.

Dr. Ken Berry adopted the diet nine years ago (Getty Stock Photo)

The diet also saw Berry reverse a 'list of maladies', including prediabetes, through the specialized diet.

Despite Berry and others discussing the benefits of a carnivore diet, other medics have issued a warning regarding the method.

Doctors from the Indiana University School of Medicine have previously said it could lead to an increased risk of kidney stones.

Kidney stones are pebble-sized deposits of minerals and salts that form inside the kidneys when urine becomes too concentrated.

Writing in the The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the researchers said: "Due to increased animal protein, the exclusion of dairy products, and the removal of fruits and vegetables, the diet creates an optimal environment for the development of all stone types."

There have been mixed reviews on a carnivore diet (Getty Stock Photo)

They provided an example of a male in his 60s who had lost two stone adopting a carnivore diet, but had also developed painful complications as a result of kidney stones.

The man was also treated for a type of arthritis, leading to doctors telling him to ditch the diet.

A year later, the man was reportedly in much better health with no signs of kidney stones.

Experts in the study said the man's experience highlights the 'potential hazards of the carnivore diet,' adding: "The lack of literature on this and other fad diets’ safety and efficacy should be a cause for alarm among physicians.

"The advent of social media and the use of such communication for health information will make fad diets a continually growing issue."