Caitlyn Jenner has filed a claim with her late close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins' estate, saying she's owed nearly half a million dollars.

Hutchins died at the age of 29 on July 2 last year in an ATV accident, which was reportedly near Jenner's Malibu home.

The businesswoman fell down a 350ft ravine and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Hutchins rear-ended another vehicle before veering off the cliff, with Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department saying it was likely that the ATV was speeding.

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In the year since her death, Jenner, 76, has publicly opened up about her grief.

However, she has reportedly filed a creditor claim with her late friend’s estate to collect money owed to her.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner met in 2015 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the reality TV star has claimed that Hutchins racked up $439,095.88 in credit card charges, legal fees, and more before her death.

According to the docs - which have been obtained by multiple outlets - she had spent an alleged $273,000 at Shopify, 1stdibs, and other online retailers.

The claim, which was filed last November, also claims that Hutchins owed Jenner over $133,000 for lawyers the pair retained together, $16,000 in debit card charges and $7,000 in cash advances.

Apparently, Jenner allowed Hutchins access to credit cards for work, but any personal funds used were meant to be reimbursed.

However, Hutchins passed away before she could make the payment.

Hutchins passed away in 2025 (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for DKNY)

People reports Hutchins' estate allowed Jenner's claim on March 27, but added that some of the individual claims require court approval before they're paid.

Hutchins’ death was a painful time for Jenner, who spoke on Fox News at Night on August 28, nearly two months after her passing.

Jenner said: "Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident. But for the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it’s so difficult."

In an interview with The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo podcast, Hutchins previously spoke on their friendship, after having met in 2015 when Jenner was transitioning.

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each other because we challenge each other,” she told Breslo.

“She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Likewise, Jenner has also gushed about their closeness.

“She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit,” she told The New York Times.

UNILAD reached out to representatives for Caitlyn Jenner for comment.