A DoorDash driver has shared his gratitude after a fundraiser launched by a customer made half a million dollars to help him and his wife.

Manchester, Tennessee resident Brittany Smith shared a Ring camera video of Richard, her elderly DoorDash driver, who delivered her order.

The footage left a lasting impact. “I see this man walking up my front porch and he almost falls… and then he almost, like, stumbles going down… and I was like, this is so sad,” Smith said, via WSMV.

“My very first job ever was a CNA in a long-term care facility. So, like, I just have a special place in my heart for old people and veterans,” Smith shared. “That’s just, those are my people.”

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Smith posted the video online in attempt to find her DoorDash driver. Once her call out had been successful, she visited his home to give him a $200 tip. It was during the visit she learned of the hardships he and his wife Brenda were experiencing.

“He proceeded to tell me that his wife had lost her job at no fault of her own,” Smith shared. “By the time that they pay necessities and medications, there’s nothing left.”

Smith decided to launch a fundraiser for Richard, which has raised $507,907 so far, with donations still being added.

Brittany Smith launched a fundraiser for Richard and Brenda (WSMV)

“I told my daughter yesterday,” Smith recalled. “I was like, I don’t know what it is about this man, but God’s telling me that we have to go do this.”

The couple, who have been married for more than 56 years, said they were stunned by the kindness of strangers who donated to help them enjoy their retirement. The funds will help relieve the financial strain they’ve been facing.

“It’s just really difficult to believe that there’s that many people that are that generous to try to help us … People that don’t even know us,"

“We appreciate every one of them … it’s taking a lot of pressure off of us … and making life livable once again,” they added.

Richard and his wife Brenda (WSMV)

“Sometimes you just look at all the things that you need to pay … because if it don’t, you’re going to end up in the hospital … with something even more expensive than that,” Brenda said, who faces thousands of dollars in medical expenses each year.

This is not the first time people have shown their generosity for elderly delivery drivers in need. In 2020, 89-year-old pizza delivery driver Derlin Newey went viral after it came to light that he works 30 hours a week to make extra money because his monthly bills cost more than his social security cover.

One of Newey’s customers began recording his deliveries and sharing them on TikTok. He became known for saying, “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?” when he delivers, and quickly became a fan favorite.

“Somebody at that age should not be working that much,” said Newey’s customer Carlos Valdez, via Today.

The Valdez family decided to crowdsource to help Newey and together they were able to raise $12,000.