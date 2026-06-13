The US team has had a strong start to the World Cup, and many of the players are also taking home big pay packets.

In their first game of the tournament the US scored a strong 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles.

The co-hosts played a spectacular opening half, scoring three goals in the first half.

Paraguay made a small recovery in the second half, notching up one goal against the US team, but ultimately failed to come back after the first half, with the US then scoring a further goal in the match's closing moments, taking them up to 4-1.

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Meanwhile, fellow co-hosts Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while other co-hosts Mexico also claimed victory in their first match, beating South Africa 2-0.

But just how much are the stars of the US team paid?

The US had a strong start to the World Cup (John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Well, compared to other football stars around the world, it's not as much.

But when the competition is Lionel Messi, who has reportedly made some $70 million from business and marketing projects, or Christiano Ronaldo's $230 million estimated wages, just because you're not right at the top doesn't mean you're not still taking home a substantial pay deal.

The highest paid player on the US team at present is Christian Pulisic, 27, who plays for AC Milan when he's not on the US national team.

As for his pay packet, this stands at some $27.5 million, with $7.5 million of that on the field and $20 million off the field, so from brand deals and suchlike, according to Sportico.

It might not be Ronaldo-sized, but let's be real, $27.5 million is nothing to be sniffed at.

But what about other players on the team?

The US beat Paraguay 4-1 (John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Well, next up is Weston McKennie, with a total worth of $15 million, including $7 million on and $8 million off the field.

The 26-year-old plays for Marseille, and works with seven brands.

Timothy Weah is next, who also plays for Marseille and is valued at $9.5 million, including $6 million on field and $3.5 million off field.

Up next is Chris Richards, who has a total worth of $7.5 million, with $5 million on the pitch and $2.5 million off, including.

When he's not on the US national team, Richards plays for UK team Crystal Palace.

Finally, in joint fifth we have Tyler Adams and Sergiño Dest, both having $7 million, with Adams being $5.5 million on field and $1.5 million off, while Dest is $6 million on and $1 million off.



